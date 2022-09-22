Road rage shooting sends driver, passenger to hospital, Atlanta police say

Two people were shot in a road rage incident on the downtown connector, Atlanta Police’s night commander Capt. Christian Hunt told Channel 2 Action News.

Police responded to I-75 near 10th street just before 10 p.m. to a person shot call.

According to Hunt, two victims inside of a BMW inadvertently cut off a driver of a silver SUV. The driver of the SUV was happy about this Hunt said, and pulled alongside the car and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, striking the driver and passenger multiple times in the arm.

The victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, Hunt said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact APD with any information regarding the suspect’s vehicle.

