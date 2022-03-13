Road-rage shooting sends pregnant woman to the hospital, North Carolina deputies say

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a road-rage shooting in North Carolina, officials said.

The 26-year-old “had a bullet wound to her arm and the bullet had entered her abdomen” on Tuesday, March 8, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman was in a pickup truck when a car started following her at Circle K and later drove onto N.C. Highway 87. Then, someone in the car reportedly shot into the passenger’s side of the pickup “in what was described by the victims to be a road rage incident.”

The incident was reported at about 12:25 a.m. Officials said it happened near the Circle K on Commerce Drive and Highway 87 in Sanford, roughly 50 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Around the same time, Lee County officials said a deputy was trying to stop a speeding pickup truck when it pulled over outside of Central Carolina Hospital. The cop was told that a pregnant woman inside the vehicle had been shot.

The woman went to the medical center but later was transferred to “UNC Hospital, where she was treated and released,” officials said March 12 in a news release.

Now, Lee County deputies are seeking information from anyone who visited the Circle K or drove on Highway 87 the night of the shooting. Those with details are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-775-5531 or its tip line at 919-718-4577.

“At this time, we do not believe this incident is related to any previous ongoing investigations,” officials said in their news release.

