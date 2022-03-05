🌱 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested + Georgia Beer Day Is Back

Morning, Duluth! Let's get you all caught up to start this Saturday, March 5 off on an informed note. Here's everything worth knowing around town today.

Partly sunny and warm. High: 71 Low: 55.

Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County father. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Don Wardlaw was found dead in January after he crashed his car following a road rage incident. Security cameras show there was only one other car on Rockbridge Road at the time belonging to Michael C. Jackson who was connected to a 2016 potential road rage incident in Conyers. (WSB Atlanta) A 77-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was checking his mail, Georgia officials said. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was outside his home when a driver struck him on March 1 and died from crash-related injuries. The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. near Clara Mae Walk and Ingram Road in Duluth. (The Telegraph) Georgia Craft Brewers Guild's annual Georgia Beer Day is back today! 70 breweries across the state are ready to serve their one-of-a-kind beers in honor of the unofficial holiday, including 6S Brewing Company here in Duluth. The annual celebration, which benefits the GCBG's member breweries, highlights Georgia's vibrant craft beer industry. (Patch)

Eddie Owen Presents: Mary Fahl – former lead singer of October Project at Red Clay Music Foundry (8:00 PM)

In response to traffic concerns from residents in the Grove Park subdivision about drivers who blow through one of their neighborhood stop signs, Duluth Police Officers stopped several drivers who flagrantly disregarded that stop sign. Nearly all of the drivers stopped were residents of that subdivision and were all issued citations. (Facebook)

Arrive early and be rewarded! Receive your COVID-19 vaccine or booster, and leave with a special gift from the Gwinnett County Public Library. (Instagram)

Events:

