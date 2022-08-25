Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police

A man is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder after police say he shot a man in his 30s in a road rage incident that shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway on Wednesday.

Issac Partridge, 31, is also facing a charge of shooting/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were first called to reports of a person shot at I-95 and Philips Highway on Wednesday afternoon. According to the report, the victim “fell out of his vehicle after being shot multiple times and eventually crashing into another vehicle.”

Officers also responded around 2:30 p.m. to the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese on Shops Lane after Partridge called police, the report said.

JSO said Wednesday the man who was shot was the only one in his car, and Partridge was also alone.

The victim told police he was driving south on I-95 near the Philips Highway exit when a navy blue pickup truck “drove past him at a high rate of speed then swerved in front of him,” the report said.

Police said the victim told them that Partridge “began ‘blowing smoke’ from his exhaust pipes on his vehicle as he got directly in front of him as they traveled in the same direction.”

The victim said he got back in front of Partridge’s truck and then Partridge passed him again on the passenger’s side.

Police searched the victim’s vehicle and did not find any evidence that the victim “shot or was in possession of any weapons prior to being shot at by the suspect,” the report detailed.

Investigators said that “due to the victim’s statements in regards to the suspect’s actions,” Partridge was arrested for attempted murder.

As of Thursday afternoon, Partridge was still being held in the Duval County Jail and is set to have his first appearance in court at 1 p.m.

