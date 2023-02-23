Road-rage shooting suspect charged

Lubbock police say tips from the public helped investigators identify and charge a suspect in connection to a December road-rage shooting.

D'Marcus Carter-Palmer, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct in connection to the shooting, Lubbock police announced in a statement Thursday. Carter-Palmer was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges including a parole violation.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that carries two to 20 years in prison.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue about 10 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022 for reports of shots fired. A female victim, who was not injured, said a man shot at her multiple times in what appeared to be road rage.

According to police, the woman was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street in the right lane before passing an SUV in front of her. That SUV, now believed to be driven by Carter-Palmer, was traveling about 15 mph, according to a police report.

Carter-Palmer then reportedly followed the victim to the 3300 block of 33rd Street where he got out of his vehicle and allegedly began shooting at her. No one was injured in the shooting, though the victim's vehicle was damaged.

Fifteen shell casings and one projectile were located at the scene, the police report states.

The Lubbock Police Department released surveillance video Jan. 17 asking the public for help identifying the shooter. LPD says investigators received multiple tips leading to identification of the suspect.

