Road rage shooting on US 70 is second reported in Durham in four days

An apparent road rage incident on Sunday morning in Durham resulted in an assault and shooting that left two people injured, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

It is the second reported road rage incident in Durham this month, occurring three days after a Thursday shooting on U.S. 15-501, The News & Observer reported.

Sunday’s incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a dark pick-up truck sideswiped a white Nissan Maxima on U.S. 70 in Wake County and then attempted to leave the area, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both vehicles crossed into Durham County, where an unknown person fired at the truck.

The driver of the truck was shot and pulled over. Two of the truck’s passengers were assaulted.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene on U.S. 70, near Leesville Road, and a black or dark-colored sedan fled.

The truck’s driver was hospitalized with gunshot injuries, and one of the passengers was hospitalized from the assault. A third passenger was treated by EMS on the scene, authorities said.

Three people were questioned by deputies investigating the incident and at least one person had an outstanding warrant for a probation violence.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials did not say whether any suspects were arrested, but said charges were pending for the assault and shooting.

Officials also did not release names of the victims, say how many vehicles were present at the scene or say who is suspected of shooting at the truck and assaulting its passengers.

Thursday’s road rage shooting on U.S. 15-501 left a man with serious injuries. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, according to Durham police. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victim, The N&O reported.