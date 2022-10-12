Road rage shootings far too common in Georgia, statistics show

Police are investigating another deadly interstate shooting in the metro.

A man was killed on Interstate 285 in Dekalb County. Crews had to shut down the road for two hours.

Traffic is flowing once again near the I-285 and I-675 interchange, but just hours ago, it was a different story.

Channel 2 cameras were on scene as Dekalb County Police shut down parts of the highway while they investigated a shooting. Police said a man in his 40s crashed his car after he was shot while driving. He died on the scene.

Atilla Lewis knows all about interstate and highway shootings. Her son, 22-year old Marquise Flores, was shot and killed inside of a car on I-285 in College Park back in June.

“It’s really hard. Every day I struggle, thinking about the loss of my son,” said Lewis.

Lewis said her son’s friend had just picked him up from the airport when the shooting happened.

“They drove on the highway. A car pulled up beside them and started shooting at them.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Sept. 22 there have been 15 road rage incidents in Georgia. Out of those 15 shootings, eight happened in metro Atlanta.

As of now, Dekalb County Police haven’t confirmed to Channel 2 that Tuesday’s shooting is the result of road rage. Meanwhile, Lewis said highway shootings are a problem in Georgia.

“They’re just shooting them and they’re getting away with it. It’s so sad. It’s so sad,” said Lewis.

The shootings leave the victims’ families to try and pick up the pieces.

“Every minute, every second, every hour that we have to think about how they’re not with us no more,” said Lewis.

As of now, police haven’t released the name of the victim in Tuesday’s shooting. They’re also still looking for the shooter or shooters.

