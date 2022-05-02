Road rage shootings left 4 injured, 1 dead in Durham in April. What drivers should know

A recent spate of road rage shootings across the Triangle have left at least four people injured and one man dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies said they don’t specifically track them, noting they would instead be recorded under driving or assault offenses.

The News & Observer spoke to local law enforcement agencies about how drivers can stay safe on the roads if they find themselves in the middle of an incident.

Here’s a look at recent shootings in Durham over two weeks in April.

On April 12, a man on a scooter fatally shot a man and injured a teenage boy in an apparent road rage incident, police said. Officers found both victims inside of a wrecked vehicle near Alston Avenue and Juniper Street, believing the victims drove a few blocks after being shot before crashing.

On April 21, a shooting on U.S. 15-501 left a man with serious injuries and blocked off a lane of traffic. Durham police later said it was a road rage incident.

On April 24, a dark pick-up truck sideswiped a white Nissan Maxima on U.S. 70 in Wake County, attempting to leave the area, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Both cars crossed into Durham County, when an unknown person shot at the truck, authorities said. The driver of the truck and one of the passengers were hospitalized.

In March, a 53-year-old woman died after she was shot outside of a CVS on Battle Bridge Road in Raleigh. A 911 caller indicated that she and her alleged killer were arguing after cutting each other off while driving into the area, The N&O reported. Raleigh police did not say whether the incident appeared to have been road rage, but confirmed that the victim and suspect did not know one another.

Safety tips for drivers

Drivers encountering aggressive or threatening people on the road should avoid pulling over to confront them, said Howard Henry, a Durham police investigator on the traffic and crash team.

“If somebody is following you, don’t pull over,” he said. “Get on the phone, dial 911, and go to the nearest police station.”

Henry added that one of the biggest indicators of a potential road rage situation is a driver following too closely.

“That can be one telltale sign that you need to move over and allow this person to go ahead and pass you,” he said.

Otherwise, he said, the driver may get angrier and try to pull up next to you to gesture or say something.

“That can be a sign right there that you’re dealing with somebody that’s got some road rage issues,” Henry said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers who encounter aggressive or threatening drivers to remain calm and separate themselves from the other party, according to an emailed statement. They should exit off an interstate or turn onto another street to let them pass or any other applicable action.

“In other words, do whatever it takes to create distance from the angry person,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should note the color, make, model, and plate number of the vehicle as well as any identifying features of the driver (or passenger) making the threat.

But OCSO warned drivers to not take photographs or videos while on the road, unless a passenger can safely do so.

Both Henry and OCSO advised drivers to avoid escalating the situation by making eye contact or returning any rude gestures.

“Honking in anger at an unstable person generally makes the situation worse,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

For those who tend to get angry or frustrated while driving, Henry suggested taking steps to remain calm on the road.

“Let’s say you’re going to work, leave early so that you’re not in a hurry,” he said.

“Go to your happy place,” Henry added. “That’s what people should do when they get in the car. They should get in a feel-good mood and put on music that makes them feel good too Anything that will keep them in a happy mood.”

Wake, Orange counties

The Raleigh Police Department, Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t track road rage shootings.

In Wake County, 20 emergency calls this year have referenced road rage, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office saw 69 in 2021, with 73 occurring in 2020 and 63 in 2019.

WCSO did not say how many of those incidents included a firearm or gunshots.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it did not have any road rage incidents with shots fired so far in 2022. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office saw two reported road rage shootings, while one per year was reported in 2020 and 2019.