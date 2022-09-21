Road rage spurs alleged assault

Sep. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Road rage about a blinker led to an alleged assault, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

A 25-year-old man from Benzie County was driving a tan passenger car behind a pickup truck being driven by a 67-year-old man from Kewadin at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

When the pickup truck approached the Crossing Circle in Garfield Township, the Kewadin man did not signal with his blinker, the Benzie County man told sheriff's deputies later.

So the younger man followed the pickup, pulled into the parking lot and allegedly assaulted the older man, Lt. Brandon Brinks said.

The Kewadin man, who was punched in the face multiple times, suffered from some swelling to his face and a small cut above his left ear, Brinks said. He refused any medical treatment.

Sheriff's office deputies said they arrested the Benzie County man and lodged him in the Grand Traverse County Jail on one count of simple assault.

Brinks said a report on the incident was sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.