Road rage stabbing suspect to appear in court
A man charged in a violent case of road rage in Boston is scheduled to appear in court.
Suspect said to be facing multiple felony charges
A Baltimore police officer shot a gun-wielding suspect near The Block, officials say. City police said the shooting took place in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street early Thursday morning.
Britain will deploy hundreds of military personnel to Afghanistan to help British nationals and local translators get out of the country, defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday as the security situation there worsens. The British embassy in Kabul will be moved to a more secure location and will remain manned by only a core staff.
California man arrested, charged with setting at least 1 wildfire in Northern California hot zone
Eyewitness video showed a bear milling through a neighborhood Ralphs supermarket in Los Angeles, much to the surprise of Porter Ranch's residents on Saturday (August 7) morning.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the were reports of other bear sightings in the vicinity, although only one strayed into the store.In Ireland, Wally the Walrus was spotted climbing into a boat in Ardmore Bay on Ireland’s southern coast on Wednesday (August 4).According to Declan Murphy who filmed the video, it is still unknown why the walrus is wandering warmer waters alone.A bear decided to check out a Sierra County Sheriff's Office Communication/Correction officer's vehicle parked in the Sierra County Courthouse parking lot on June 6, 2021.Security camera captured images of the bear opening a car door and climbing inside. The animal found nothing of interest and left the vehicle.A bull moose that was wandering around a parking lot in Colorado was tranquilized with a dart and then carried away to safety in the wild on July 27.
Joel Greenberg is being investigated by the FBI and Department of Justice on sex trafficking charges that could reportedly implicate Rep. Matt Gaetz
The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 2 to the New York Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League games.
Instagram has introduced new features called Limits and Hidden Words designed to limit hate and abuse on trending posts.
Donald Trump's former personal attorney had a telling response to a question about fake news during a 2018 interview with Justice Department agents.
via InstagramThe owner of a Southern California surf school told investigators he stabbed his young children to death with a spearfishing gun because he believed the kids—aged 1 and 3—were “going to grow into monsters,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was detained Tuesday when he attempted to re-enter the United States one day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California. He had
Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d
A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.
A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.
The wife was expected to survive the gunshot to her head, police said.
An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.
A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.
Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with
The American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after the disruption, CBSN Los Angeles reported.
Police are looking to identify the baby boy, who they believe is less than a week old
A criminal complaint says he told investigators he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories" and "saving the world from monsters."