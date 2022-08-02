Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer

A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday.

Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.

As officers approached the area, they said the described car was spotted going in the opposite direction.

The driver pointed a gun at one of the officers, police said.

Then officers turned the patrol car around and caught up with the car at Southcenter Boulevard and Interurban Avenue South after they saw the driver throw a gun out of the window.

The man, who has multiple felony convictions, was arrested.

Police said they found the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

The man was booked into jail and his car was impounded.