Road rage suspect arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old girl, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX – Critical tips and evidence obtained by police led to the identification and arrest Friday of 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez, the man suspected in the shooting death of 10-year-old Summer Bell Brown, according to police.

Two days after the shooting that killed Summer and wounded her father, Dharquintium Brown, police arrested Gonzalez on homicide charges after detectives connected him to the shooting, Phoenix police officials said at a Friday press briefing.

Summer was shot Wednesday night in the driveway of her home and later died from her injuries in a suspected road-rage incident, officials said.

Summer, known as Summer Bell, her father and family were driving home when they noticed a white Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck following their vehicle very closely, according to a police statement.

When Summer and her family pulled into their driveway, the truck stopped behind their car and the driver opened fire, officials said.

Summer and her father were both shot and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Her mother and sister were also in the car but were not injured, officials said.

The truck driver, later identified as Gonzalez, drove away after the shooting, officials said.

After receiving multiple tips through Silent Witness and looking over surveillance video of the suspect's truck, police found the truck linked to the shooting, Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said Friday in a press briefing.

The truck was located in front of a home 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.

While modifications had been made to the truck to change its appearance, including a change to the wheels and tires, police were able to obtain a warrant to Gonzalez's home where the truck was parked and found a handgun inside the garage, Lewis said.

The gun was linked by forensic evidence to the shooting, and Gonzales was arrested and booked into jail, Lewis said.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams attributed the apprehension of Gonzalez to "good old-fashioned police work and following leads and our community members coming forward."

"This tragedy came down to critical information and tips in solving this case. The community involvement and the compassion truly assisted in bringing justice for Summer and her family," Williams said.

According to Phoenix police, Gonzalez has an extensive criminal history of violence.

Gonzalez was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

A vigil was organized for Friday at 7 p.m. in Phoenix.

