Road rage suspect opens fire on off-duty officer and his teen son, Texas police say

An off-duty officer was shot while driving with his son in an apparent road-rage attack, according to Texas police.

The 48-year-old San Antonio officer told investigators that another vehicle was “road raging” with him along a stretch of highway on the city’s north side around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, aSan Antonio Police Department release said.

That vehicle was speeding and tailgating the officer, police told KENS.

The other driver then pulled alongside the officer’s truck and a passenger opened fire, the release said. Several bullets hit the truck and one hit the officer, according to police.

His 16-year-old son was not injured and dialed 911, TV station KABB reported.

Police arrived to find the truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway, the release said. The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified, but an investigation is underway, police said.

