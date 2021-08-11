Road rage suspect spit at, stabbed driver, officials say

Motley Fool

If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.