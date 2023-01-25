'It was road rage': Trial in Caitlyn Kaufman killing opens with an accusation and a confession

Opening arguments began with an accusation and ended with a confession.

Devaunte Hill is responsible for Caitlyn Kaufman's death. Both Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman and defense attorney Georgia Sims agree.

But where their arguments diverge is whether Hill and co-defendant James Cowan are guilty of first-degree murder, a premeditated and intentional act.

Norman says yes. Sims says it was an unconscionable but reactionary act.

More:Watch Live: Trial begins for two charged in Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death

Devaunte Lewis Hill walks into the court room at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Hill is charged with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman

Ron Munkeboe, representing Cowan, focused on what his client didn't do — fire the weapon.

Kaufman, a Nashville nurse, was shot to death during her commute to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in December 2020.

Kaufman’s Mazda CX-5 SUV was discovered wrecked along Interstate 440 between Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue. A Metro Parks officer spotted the SUV and pulled over believing it to be a single-vehicle wreck. He discovered the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

A tip to police identified Hill, 23, and Cowen, 30, as suspects.

More:Caitlyn Kaufman: What to know as trial over slain Nashville nurse begins

Caitlyn Kaufman

During opening arguments, Norman described Kaufman's routine. She called her mom, Diane, a ritual during her drive to and from work.

Diane Kaufman hung up the phone with her daughter to check out at a store shortly before 6 p.m. Eight minutes later, Kaufman was shot through her left arm. The bullet struck her left lung, aorta, right lung and ribs, and then stopped in her right arm.

It was not a survivable injury, Norman said.

"At 6:08:41 p.m. her car started to slow. At 8:53 p.m. she was found. At 7:37 p.m. Devaunte Hill was entering into Google 'Nashville shooting,'" Norman said.

Prosecutor Jan Norman begins opening statements with the story of Caitlyn Kaufman's morning commute on Interstate 440 at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Norman continued to summarize the investigation, noting that Hill's childhood friend provided the information that cracked the case.

"It was road rage," Norman said.

Sims told the jury the case was ultimately about Hill's state of mind at the time of the shooting.

Story continues

"They get on 40 west, merged on 440 west and just passed the 21st Avenue exit when their paths crossed," Sims said. "It is a coincidence. It is a happenstance. He told his friend that Ms. Kaufman cut them off. He acted in anger."

James Edward Cowan stands in front of Judge Angelita Dalton before opening statements at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Cowan is one of the men who are charged with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman.

Munkeboe said this case is about the evidence that doesn't exist.

"You will hear no proof James Cowan killed anyone," he said during opening arguments. "You will hear no proof that he had a weapon, that he fired a weapon or gave a weapon to anyone. No proof he solicited, ordered or demanded someone to kill anyone."

Cowan had no time to react to Hill's actions, Sims said. He also didn't report the shooting to police.

"Before Mr. Cowan had time to react, before Ms. Kaufman had time to react, it was over," Sims said.

Defense attorney Georgia Sims, representing Devaunte Lewis Hill's case, gives her opening statements to the jury at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Sims ended her statement with a charge to the jury.

"Your duty here is to hold (Hill) accountable for the crime he did commit," she said. "He did not act with the conscious desire to kill Ms. Kaufman. It is your duty to set aside the emotions you may hear. We must stay on the path of justice."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Caitlyn Kaufman trial: Trial in nurse's death begins with confession