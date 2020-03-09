Road-rage victim drives to police station but is too drunk to file report, CT cops say

An interstate road-rage victim ended up in jail Sunday after he showed up “intoxicated” to file a report and proceeded to smash the front doors of a Connecticut State Police Station, according to a State Police Facebook post.

It happened about 7 p.m. at the Montville State Police barracks, 40 miles southeast of Hartford, the department wrote.

Troopers say they were compelled to administer a breathalyzer after the driver reacted violently to being told his photograph of the suspect’s vehicle was too “obscured” to count as evidence.

“The trooper informed the male that he would need to calm down before further investigative steps are taken,” the department posted.

“The male then proceeded to ... smash and punch both front doors of the Troop E barracks. Upon a closer examination ... he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.”

The “extremely agitated and uncooperative” driver was identified only as a 41-year-old man from Norwich, a community about 19 miles southwest of Montville.

He told police the road-rage incident happened on Interstate 395 northbound near Montville, the department reported. However, details of what allegedly happened on the interstate were not released.

The man was charged with operating under the influence and criminal mischief in the first degree, officials said in the post.