Road rage victim follows shooter home and gets shot at again

When someone fired a gun at a man’s red Mustang, he said it felt like it came out of nowhere.

“It was really random. I didn’t even expect it.” The victim said. “The fact he could have shot me, not that I wasn’t gonna slide.”

That was when he decided not to let the shooter get away.

The victim asked not to be identified but he said the incident started when someone fired at his car after being upset with how he tried to merge.

“I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused.” The victim said. “He waved the gun, and then he shot it, he shouted at my car, and he hit it.”

The shooting happened near the Greenbriar Parkway offramp from Langford Parkway at around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The victim had just dropped off his 7-year-old daughter before the bullet hit right above a rear tire.

He says he quickly pulled up behind the shooter while on the phone with 911.

“I followed him. I just didn’t think he was gonna actually come to his house.”

That was when the victim said the shooter went inside and got more guns to shoot at him again but missed. “He proceeded to go in the house, get a assault rifle, or whatever it may be. And if I had to count, maybe three to four more shots.”

APD showed up to the house about a half mile away on Imperial Circle and took the shooter into custody.

The victim said he decided not to use his own gun to defend himself and instead got the police involved.

“I could have shot him at that point but now I’m in the back of that car to whether I was right or wrong. Now I gotta prove that I was right,” the victim said.

We don’t have much information about the suspect yet but the victim said that now the shooter is in custody, he will be seeking repair costs.

We don’t know what charges the shooter will face yet. But APD investigators also seized several weapons from the home.

