As Louisiana residents began to survey the damage left by Hurricane Ida, they saw something they did not expect: a bottlenose dolphin in the middle of a residential retention pond. Authorities and wildlife officials near Slidell, Louisiana, began receiving reports of dolphin sightings after the heavy winds and torrential rain finally passed on Aug. 30, the day after the dangerous Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the state, sending storm surge over a foot tall from the Gulf of Mexico to nearby communities. Residents, dealing with no power or available gasoline for miles, were watching the dolphin pop in and out of the pond's surface, Jon Peterson, vice president of SeaWorld Orlando's zoological operations, told ABC News.