Road remains closed for crane rescue downtown

This is the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. It inherits a lot of learnings from the extremely slippery Vision EQXX, but brings it to a car that’s a lot more ready for production. Also a lot more affordable. The current CLA is one of the most affordable Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy in the U.S., and with any luck this future one won’t break the bank, either.