Road remains closed for crane rescue downtown
First responders say the height of the crane and the mental stability of the person on it are making the rescue difficult. Expect continued delays near W 6th Street and Guadalupe.
As your children start getting older, they will quickly outgrow their forward-facing car seats and will need to transition to a booster seat.
The pitch for Tesla as an AI company has one prominent Wall Street analyst seeing significant upside.
Wall Street stocks jumped early Monday, as upbeat Chinese data and comments from Janet Yellen fueled hopes for the world's two biggest economies.
The Smarty Pear Leo’s Loo Too litter box is self-cleaning and filled with high-tech bells and whistles. It weighs your cat every time they use it and provides some minor health data. It also cleans itself via UV lights. It also costs $650, though that’s in line with the rest of the industry.
This is the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class. It inherits a lot of learnings from the extremely slippery Vision EQXX, but brings it to a car that’s a lot more ready for production. Also a lot more affordable. The current CLA is one of the most affordable Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy in the U.S., and with any luck this future one won’t break the bank, either.
Eating, and avoiding being eaten, is a central theme on Sunday night's survival shows.
Zombie slayer Daryl Dixon returns, and with the help of some badass French nuns, they're up against a new kind of walker.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
The Longhorns beat Alabama 34-24.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
It not only gives you easier access to plugs, it also organizes cables and protects your devices.
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware sells out fast — so add to cart ASAP!
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Something is very fishy about the billionaire's supposed decision to turn off satellite service to Ukrainian forces last year.
A series of unfortunate and cascading mistakes allowed a China-backed hacking group to steal one of the keys to Microsoft's email kingdom that granted near unfettered access to U.S. government inboxes. Microsoft explained in a long-awaited blog post this week how the hackers pulled off the heist. To recap, Microsoft disclosed in July that hackers it calls Storm-0558, which it believes are backed by China, "acquired" an email signing key that Microsoft uses to secure consumer email accounts like Outlook.com.
Amazon has announced "Prime Big Deal Days," a sales event set to take place in October 2023, following the earlier Prime Day held in July.