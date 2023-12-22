Road resurfacing project planned on Jacksonville’s Westside

Attention Westside drivers. Expect to see some road work on Wilson Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to resurface Wilson Boulevard from Debra Drive to Lane Avenue starting the second week of January.

The project includes drainage improvements, curb and gutter work, lighting improvements, and sidewalk and bike path improvements.

No single-lane closures will be allowed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The FDOT said one lane must remain open in each direction.

Duval Asphalt Inc. was awarded the $2.5 million project.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2024, weather permitting.

