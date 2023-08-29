Road signs shot, causing nearly $1,000 in damage; state police in New Castle looking for suspect

State police in New Castle are asking for the public’s help after someone damaged several road signs in Lawrence County.

According to a report, the signs were shot just after midnight on Friday at the intersection of Evergreen and Skyhill roads in Mahoning Township.

It is believed a 9mm firearm and shotgun were used, causing about $920 in damage.

If anyone has information or could provide video surveillance, they are asked to contact state police at 724-598-2211

