Road south of Jeremy Ranch closed after UDOT plow bed strikes I-80 bridge

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Homestead Road, just south of Jeremy Ranch, will be closed for a short time after the bridge that crosses under Interstate 80 was struck by a UDOT vehicle this evening.

Both Homestead Rd. and a portion of I-80 are closed.

Park City Fire Chief Max Dosher told ABC4.com a UDOT plow bed struck the bridge and detached. Dosher said the incident is still under investigation, and officials aren’t yet sure exactly how the incident occurred.

Dosher said the plow bed should have had plenty of clearance to pass beneath the overpass.









No injuries were reported in the incident, and UDOT officials will inspect the bridge before reopening Homestead Rd. Dosher said officials believe the bridge is safe. The road will remain closed in the short term, though a timeline was not available.

