Road in southwest Charlotte closed due to crash with MEDIC truck

Two people have been hurt following a crash involving a MEDIC truck Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on South Tryon Street.

MEDIC said two people were transported to Atrium Main, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are continuing to investigate this collision.

As a result, South Tryon Street between Tyvola Road and Shopton Road will be closed for an undisclosed period of time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

