On the road in the Southwest during the pandemic. Shelter in place? Keep driving?

An RV pulls into Black Bart's RV Park in Flagstaff, Ariz., during the coronavirus pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

They didn’t pack masks or latex gloves before their morning hike, trusting that the increasingly empty trails amid the vast mountain vistas would provide more than adequate protection.

For R.W. Van Arsdale and his son, Robert, an impromptu respite in the Southwest has become an unlikely antidote to riding out the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also their only option for now.

Van Arsdale’s Ford F-150 broke down two weeks ago during their father-son road trip from Oregon to the Grand Canyon. It took several days to locate a mechanic who wasn’t booked up for several more days, but he finally found one and planned to be back on the road to the Pacific Northwest soon.

In the meantime, however, the pair has remained quarantined inside their travel trailer: father, son and two golden retrievers, Watson and Fink, cooped up inside a 24-foot rectangle. But Van Arsdale’s not complaining. He’s glad they have their own place in which to isolate.

“What is happening is really real and it’s terrifying,” Van Arsdale, a retired pharmacist, said one recent morning. “If people don’t take proper precautions, it can and definitely will get even worse.”

The question for Van Arsdale and other Americans traversing the country in RVs and campers this spring is what, exactly, are proper precautions during a health crisis that even a month ago — when many of them set out on their adventures along Route 66 — seemed inconceivable.

Should they pull into a Walmart parking lot and hunker down? Should they hit the open road? Or if their RV is their permanent residence, should they return to their hometown and try to find a place to park?

For now, many remain in limbo.

You can see it in the hodgepodge of motor homes and truck campers parked at Black Bart’s RV Park campground here in Flagstaff. You’ll spot license plates from North Carolina and Oklahoma, New Mexico and California, British Columbia and Alberta.

Van Arsdale, 68, and his son, 29, a graduate student at La Sierra University in Riverside, started planning their trip a year ago. Last month, after monitoring the headlines, they decided to move things up a few weeks, hoping to be home before things possibly got too dicey.

“We were going to make this a quick one,” the father said. “See the Grand Canyon and head back.”

In mid-March, they drove south on Interstate 5 from Oregon, traversing much of California before catching Interstate 40 east to Flagstaff, and then heading north to the Grand Canyon. While they hiked along the rim, more and more states started implementing stay-at-home orders, and the duo decided to head home.

“Then,” Van Arsdale said, sighing, “my truck decided to break down.”

For days, they have parked the trailer at Black Bart’s — far from the worst place to be stranded given the circumstances. Spired pine trees line the park’s gravel roads, which have names like Ambush Bend and Pony Express, and off in the distance you can see the snow-capped Humphreys Peak.

On a recent afternoon, smoke wafted through the crisp air as a fellow traveler grilled hot links for lunch.

“We’re staying inside as much as possible and following the news,” Van Arsdale said. “But we also need to step out and enjoy some fresh air.”

As a graduate student, Robert teaches English to undergraduates at La Sierra, and now that classes have moved online, he spends some of his day on Zoom, presenting slide shows and fielding questions about assignments.

“Surreal,” he said, “really, all of it is.”

And they’re far from alone in this space.

Nearly 25 million Americans traveled in recreational vehicles last spring and summer, according to a survey by the group Go RVing, which partners with the RV Industry Assn. In recent days, a blogger from New York City — the nation's coronavirus hot spot — drew online ire when she set off on a cross-country road trip with her husband and kids inside an RV. Some believed the move was a deliberate flouting of stay-at-home orders.