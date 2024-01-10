Road work, stiffer laws and pension reform: What's on Peoria's wish list for the state

The Peoria City Council unanimously approved the city's legislative agenda Tuesday night, finalizing a wish list the city gives to state lawmakers of the things it would like to see get done in Springfield.

This year's wish list included, as always, a request for the state to reform its public safety pension program. It also voiced a desire from the city to see the state reform some of its criminal statutes in the SAFE-T Act.

A multitude of big-ticket funding requests for road projects and infrastructure developments also made the cut.

Here are some of the major items on the city's wish list.

Public safety pension reform

Peoria is far from alone in requesting that state lawmakers overhaul the pension system in place for police and firefighters. Municipalities, lawmakers and police and fire unions have been at odds over the system in Illinois for decades.

From a Peoria standpoint, however, the request is that the state extend the timeline under which the city has to reach 90% funding for its public safety pensions.

Currently, Peoria must have its pension obligations 90% funded by 2040, putting a massive financial burden on the city. By 2040, the city will owe $76 million in pension payments, a stark increase over the already cumbersome $33.3 million it owes in 2024.

City Manager Patrick Urich has repeatedly warned the council that down the line it will be necessary to either raise taxes or cut services in order to meet pension obligations if action is not taken.

The city has asked the state legislature to moved the deadline from 2040 to, at earliest, 2050 to be 90% funded.

Increased penalties for vehicular hijacking

Peoria councilmembers have been critical of state laws surrounding juvenile crime and motor vehicle theft for months, alleging the laws do not do enough to give police and the state's attorney's office power to hold people accountable for stealing cars, particularly juveniles.

The city said in its request to state lawmakers that aspects of the SAFE-T Act have had a "detrimental effect" on neighborhoods and need to be amended.

Peoria has asked that lawmakers amend the SAFE-T Act to require mandatory detention for Class 1, Class 2 and Class X felonies. It also asks that the crime of felon in possession of a firearm be made a Class 1 felony; fleeing and eluding police be made a Class 2 felony; motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle a Class 1 felony; and vehicular hijacking a Class X felony.

Councilmember Chuck Grayeb said these requests for the city would go a long way in combatting crime in the city, particularly crimes by repeat offenders.

"We're at an inflection point about what we are going to do about people who repeatedly commit crimes, vicious crimes and who are harming innocent people and destroying the tranquility of our neighborhoods," Grayeb said.

Councilmember Mike Vespa wondered if some of what Peoria was asking to be changed would better apply to the Juvenile Court Act rather than the SAFE-T Act because a lot of the recidivism issues the council has discussed have been in regard to juveniles.

"I know the SAFE-T Act gets a lot of spotlight, a lot of attention — but juvenile courts, 16-year-olds stealing cars, 15-year-olds joyriding get released to their parents as a matter of course and it's not really the judges, it's not the prosecutors, it's the laws written," Vespa said. "That's not a SAFE-T Act issue, in my opinion."

Where's that money?

Traffic moves on Pioneer Parkway between Harker Drive and Allen Road in Peoria.

Sometimes in Illinois, items get put into the state's budget but then linger in limbo for years while cities like Peoria wait for the state to actually release the money for the project.

In this year's legislative wish list, the city has identified four projects that have been put in the state budget but have not had the funds released for:

$25 million for Main Street

$15 million for the riverfront

$3 million for Pioneer Parkway

$3 million for MacArthur Highway

When it comes to these projects, Peoria is in a waiting game for the funds.

Warehouse District parking deck

Peoria is once again asking for $9 million to $12 million to be placed in the state budget to build a parking deck in the Warehouse District.

Developers have long told city officials more parking is needed in the Warehouse District to accommodate new residential developments. Peoria has since spent years asking state lawmakers to help fund a parking deck at 905 and 907 Southwest Washington Street.

The city already has funding for and is moving forward with a separate plan to build a 300-car parking lot in the 800 and 1000 blocks of Washington Street.

Move the State Street Post Office

Plans could be in the works to move the U.S. Post Office at 95 State St. on Peoria’s riverfront to make room for more development in the Warehouse District.

Peoria has targeted the downtown post office on State Street as a possible location for an Amtrak Station should the city's efforts to secure passenger rail be successful.

If Amtrak comes to that location, the post office would have to move — and this would would cost money.

Peoria is asking state lawmakers to appropriate $10 million to assist with relocating the post office.

City Manager Patrick Urich told the council that the federal government is usually open to relocating post offices so long as the city helps provide a new location.

Major road projects

Traffic passes near a freshly filled pothole on Pioneer Parkway near N. Allen Road in Peoria.

As always, the legislative agenda also includes significant funding requests for major road projects the city would like to get done.

This year that includes a $40 million request to extend Pioneer Parkway to Route 91; $15 million for Allen Road rehabilitation; $10 million for reconstruction of Laramie Street; and $5 million for the Springdale Cemetery road network.

Automated traffic enforcement systems

Peoria also wants permission to use traffic cameras and other similar technology to enforce road laws.

