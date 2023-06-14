‘The road is strewn with the bodies of Russian soldiers’ – Photo report from recently liberated village in Donetsk Oblast

The flag of Ukraine in the liberated Neskuchne, Donetsk region, June 13, 23

The journalists saw “a flag of Ukraine flying over a destroyed grocery store, and dead Russian soldiers lying on the streets.”

In Neskuchy, where several hundred people used to live, now there are almost no residents and almost every house is damaged, said Reuters.

Russian invaders were in Neskuchny three days ago, but Ukrainian defenders pushed them back, Territorial Defense Force fighter Artem told Reuters.

Reuters also showed photos from the liberated village of Storozheve. The road to the village is “strewn with the bodies of Russian soldiers and burnt armored vehicles,” the journalists reported. Ukrainian defeners said that during the sweep they eliminated about 50 occupiers and took four prisoners.

Houses in Storozheve were also heavily damaged by Russian shelling, and journalists did not find residents there either. The village was captured by Russian invaders in March 2022, said Reuters.

During the first week of the offensive, Ukraine’s Defense Forces advanced 6.5 km and liberated seven settlements, including Neskuchne and Storozheve, reported Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on June 12.

