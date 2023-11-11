Road struggles continue for Bohl's Cowboys in Vegas

Nov. 11—LAS VEGAS — The University of Wyoming football team was on the outside looking in for its first Mountain West championship game appearance since 2016.

Whatever hope the Cowboys had evaporated during the their 34-14 road loss to UNLV on Friday night in Las Vegas. The loss dropped UW to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play, and also moved the Cowboys to 0-4 on the road this season.

An early 21-0 deficit in the first quarter set the tone for UW's long night in Vegas.

"I don't have a straight up answer for you," Peasley said about UW's road struggles. "It really sucks. That's what I'll say. I think that we prepare really well, I think we practice really well, and we have to find a way to start the game fast. That was our main thing this week, and obviously that didn't happen.

"It's tough. It's hard to try to fix a problem when you don't know what the problem is. I think for us, we have to dwell on this for 24 hours, and we have to do what we have to do to move on and keep our head up, and that's including myself."

Peasley finished the game 11-of-22 for 144 yards and one interception, adding 88 yards on the ground. UW's offense struggled early, totaling just one first down in the first quarter.

The Rebels (8-2 overall, 5-1 MW) pitched a shutout in the second half to pull away with the 20-point win.

"I'm disappointed we weren't able to start faster, and we've got to take a look at that," UW coach Craig Bohl said. "Some of that has got to come down to players taking some ownership, too. I'm not throwing anybody under the bus, but I talked to our team about that.

"One time, I made a statement (after the Boise State loss) saying we weren't ready to go, and I fell on the sword for that. I get it. It's ultimately my responsibility, but there's some grown men in that room that need to come out and be ready to play. We were not."

When asked about Bohl's assessment of players needing to take accountability, starting linebacker Easton Gibbs agreed with his coach's sentiment.

"Me as a leader going out to practices and stuff, I just have to bring the energy and the juice and kind of get guys back on the horse and really push guys to bring the energy and the same attention to detail we brought every practice this year," Gibbs said. "Even though (MW title) aspirations are done, we really have to rally the guys.

"I think we have a mature team to where I think guys will kind of realize that. It might take a little bit of leadership, but I think we'll get there."

This season will be UW's seventh consecutive season not playing in the MW championship. Bohl's lone appearance was a 27-24 loss to San Diego State at War Memorial Stadium in 2016.

"What became apparent when we got taken to the woodshed at Boise and the same thing happens here: We are not positioned to win a Mountain West Conference championship," Bohl said. "Those are the facts. This loss is profoundly disappointing."

Special teams woes

Down 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys opted to kick a 52-yard field goal on fourth-and-3. John Hoyland missed the kick wide left, which was his fifth miss in his past six attempts.

The Rebels capitalized with a game-sealing field goal of their own on the ensuing drive.

"I wanted to get some points to make it a different type of game," Bohl said. "That's why I did what I did. It was a miss."

The fourth-and-3 play summed up the night for UW's offense, as the conservative play call allowed UNLV to burn more than six minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.

"That's not my call," Peasley said. "That's not my job to make decisions like that. I have full trust in John. I have full trust in coach Bohl. If he says we're going to go for it, we're going to go for it, and I'm going to do my best to get the first down. If we kick the field goal, I'm going to be watching John put it in."

Bohl's road record dropped to 18-51 since being hired at UW in 2014. His lone conference road win over an opponent that finished the season with a winning record was Utah State in 2021.

"I challenged our guys," Bohl said. "I said this team you're going to go and play, I know their head coach well, and I said it's going to be a dogfight, and they're going to be set and ready to play, and you better understand you're going in and embrace this competition, because you'll get thrown out of the saloon — we will get thrown out of the saloon if you're not set and ready to play. That's exactly what happened in the beginning.

"The facts are: We've got to come out on the road and play a complete football game. We played OK against Air Force in the beginning, and we've gotten in a slump since then. I'll talk to our leadership group more, but after a while, talking is talking. You've got to man up and get some things done."

Waylee suspension

Starting running back Harrison Waylee was suspended for the first quarter against the Rebels for violating team rules, Bohl said after the game. He finished the game with 29 yards on eight carries in the final three quarters.

"I don't think it should," Peasley said about if UW's offense was impacted by Waylee's absense. "I think we should be able to come out and play with whoever we've got."

After fielding questions, Peasley made a statement before walking away from the podium.

"This team's had a lot of ups and downs, but whatever people say about us, we'll always stick together," Peasley said. "This is a true unit of a team. I know it sucks for the fans that we're 0-4 on the road, but we do care a lot.

"We put in a lot of effort towards this. You can say what you want to say about me, you can say what you want about this team, but we'll always stick by each other's sides."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.