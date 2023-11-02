Road traffic between Ukraine and Poland may worsen as Poles plan blockade

The State Border Service of Ukraine is warning of possible traffic complications for trucks on the border with Poland due to protests by Polish hauliers.

Source: European Pravda, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The protest may begin on Friday, 3 November. Polish hauliers intend to block the movement of international road freight transport towards Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakovets-Korczowa and Rawa Ruska-Hrebenne.

Traffic jams could build up at Poland’s entry and exit points.

Polish protesters have reportedly said they are prepared to keep up the blockade for up to two months.

The list of the protesters’ demands is considerable. Some of them are technical, but others concern fundamental issues for Ukraine.

The key demand is the reinstatement of the permits system for Ukrainian hauliers to work in the EU.

Background:

After the outbreak of the full-scale war, the European Union took unprecedented steps to support the Ukrainian economy and waived the requirement for Ukrainians to obtain these permits for a year. The EU extended this rule until June 2024 this summer.

Polish hauliers are now demanding that this concession be revoked and the previous permit system be reinstated. They are also demanding the tightening up of transportation rules under the ECMT, a certificate issued by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport.

Kyiv plans to discuss this issue with both the Polish authorities and the European Commission.

