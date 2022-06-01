Average gas prices in Mass. same as last week; here's the cheapest on the South Shore

If you're headed out on the road and want to save money, we can help with our weekly gas prices, compiled Wednesday, June 1.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.73, the same as last week, according to AAA, and is 11 cents higher than the national average. This week's price is 54 cents higher than a month ago, which had an average of $4.19, and $1.81 higher than in May of 2021, which had a $2.92 average.

High gas prices at the Mobil gas station on Church Street in Pembroke Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government affairs, said. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

Following the European Union's approved plan to ban most Russian oil imports and China showing signs of easing COVID-19 lockdowns, crude oil prices jumped.

Because oil makes up more than half the price of gasoline, consumers are likely to see gas prices break new record highs in the coming weeks.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Experts predict an increase in gas prices with the seasonal demand and increase in oil prices. President Joe Biden has taken measures in hopes to lessen the load on American's wallets at the pump. He ordered the release of up to 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months on March 31. On April 12, he said his administration plans to allow the sale of E15 gasoline come summer.

"You’re going to be able to keep filling up with E15," Biden said in a large barn in front of an American flag flanked by tractors. "It’s not going to solve all our problems. But it’s going to help some people."

The White house has also co-sponsored a proposal, Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) that would send gas stimulus checks to lower-income Americans.

Drivers line up for gas at the BJ's Club gas station in Quincy on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Here's where you can you find the cheapest gas on the South Shore:

Shell, Pembroke

223 Church St.

$4.53

AL Prime, Quincy

571 Hancock St.

$4.55

BJ's Gas Station, Quincy

30 Liberty St.

$4.55 for members, $4.60 for nonmembers

BJ's Gas Station, Plymouth

105 Shops at 5 Way

$4.57 for members

Gulf, Pembroke

226 Church St.

$4.59

AL Prime, Marshfield

2170 Ocean St.

$4.59

AL Prime, Plymouth

724 State Road

$4.59

Irving, Pembroke

92 Washington St, Pembroke, MA 02359

$4.59

Shell, Plymouth

7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth, MA 02360

$4.59

BP, Quincy

60 Franklin St

$4.65

Prices as of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. This will be updated weekly.

Information from USA TODAY is used in this report.

Patriot Ledger reporters Alyssa Fell and Hongyu Liu contributed to this report.

