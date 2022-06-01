Average gas prices in Mass. same as last week; here's the cheapest on the South Shore

Patriot Ledger staff
·3 min read

If you're headed out on the road and want to save money, we can help with our weekly gas prices, compiled Wednesday, June 1.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.73, the same as last week, according to AAA, and is 11 cents higher than the national average. This week's price is 54 cents higher than a month ago, which had an average of $4.19, and $1.81 higher than in May of 2021, which had a $2.92 average.

High gas prices at the Mobil gas station on Church Street in Pembroke Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
High gas prices at the Mobil gas station on Church Street in Pembroke Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government affairs, said. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”

Following the European Union's approved plan to ban most Russian oil imports and China showing signs of easing COVID-19 lockdowns, crude oil prices jumped.

Because oil makes up more than half the price of gasoline, consumers are likely to see gas prices break new record highs in the coming weeks.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Experts predict an increase in gas prices with the seasonal demand and increase in oil prices. President Joe Biden has taken measures in hopes to lessen the load on American's wallets at the pump. He ordered the release of up to 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months on March 31. On April 12, he said his administration plans to allow the sale of E15 gasoline come summer.

"You’re going to be able to keep filling up with E15," Biden said in a large barn in front of an American flag flanked by tractors. "It’s not going to solve all our problems. But it’s going to help some people."

The White house has also co-sponsored a proposal, Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) that would send gas stimulus checks to lower-income Americans.

Closer look: High-ethanol E15 gasoline is cheaper, but is it safe for your car?

Want the latest news? Download The Patriot Ledger app

Drivers line up for gas at the BJ's Club gas station in Quincy on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Drivers line up for gas at the BJ's Club gas station in Quincy on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Here's where you can you find the cheapest gas on the South Shore:

Shell, Pembroke

223 Church St. 

$4.53

AL Prime, Quincy

571 Hancock St.

$4.55

BJ's Gas Station, Quincy

30 Liberty St. 

$4.55 for members, $4.60 for nonmembers

BJ's Gas Station, Plymouth  

105 Shops at 5 Way

$4.57 for members

Gulf, Pembroke

226 Church St. 

$4.59

AL Prime, Marshfield

2170 Ocean St. 

$4.59

AL Prime, Plymouth

724 State Road

$4.59

Irving, Pembroke 

92 Washington St, Pembroke, MA 02359  

$4.59

Shell, Plymouth

7 Home Depot Dr, Plymouth, MA 02360

$4.59

BP, Quincy

60 Franklin St 

$4.65

Prices as of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.  This will be updated weekly. 

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer. 

Information from USA TODAY is used in this report. 

Patriot Ledger reporters Alyssa Fell and Hongyu Liu contributed to this report. 

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Here's where to find the cheapest gas on the South Shore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices strain trucking companies, leads to layoffs

    While most drivers are feeling the impact of rising gas prices, trucking companies are seeing the worst of it. Triple-A reports diesel fuel is now at an average of $5.53 a gallon with prices much higher in states like California.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

    China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February.

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • Still intent on ending NY AG Letitia James' probe of his business, Donald Trump files federal notice of appeal

    Trump sought an appeal on Wednesday, in his latest attempt to stop NY AG Letitia James from nosing around his Manhattan-based hotel and golf resort empire.

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Russian army mopping up Ukraine, seeing it as a springboard for offensive against Europe - deputy minister

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 11:22 The Russian army's ruthless destruction of Ukraine's infrastructure could be indicative of Vladimir Putin's desire to use the territory as a springboard for a larger offensive against Europe.

  • Trump on Sussmann verdict: ‘Our country is going to hell’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday expressed outrage at the news that Micheal Sussmann, a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. Sussmann is being investigated by a special counsel in relation to the origins of the bureau’s probe of Trump’s 2016 campaign for president.…

  • Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

    India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday. The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said. The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

  • Herschel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Soros’s Money Manager Warn

  • Putin's Security Council says that Poland is "moving to seize" Ukraine

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022, 15:23 NIKOLAY PATRUSHEV, PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Poland is moving to seize territories in western Ukraine.

  • Yellen says she was 'wrong' about inflation path; Biden backs Fed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was wrong in the past about the path inflation would take, but said taming price hikes is President Joe Biden's top priority and he supports the Federal Reserve's actions to achieve that. Asked in a CNN interview whether she was wrong to downplay the threat that inflation posed in public statements over the past year, Yellen said: "I think I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take." "As I mentioned, there have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices and supply bottlenecks that have affected our economy badly that I didn't at the time fully understand," Yellen said, adding that the shocks range from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Jan. 6 panel lays out inquiries for Jordan, extends subpoena deadline

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has extended the deadline for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to comply with its subpoena, laying out in a letter its fullest accounting yet of the information it would like to discuss with him. The correspondence to Jordan comes after he wrote a six-page letter…

  • Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in 2021 to revive the force after decades of dormancy.

  • European Union Slashes Russian Oil Imports In Major Blow To Vladimir Putin

    After difficult negotiations, the EU's 27 member countries agreed to the bloc's strongest move yet in response to Russia's brutal ongoing invasion of Ukraine.