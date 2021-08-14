Take your road trip to the next level in one of these over-the-top camper vans or RVs

Class C RVs can also be large but are easily identifiable by their separate truck or RV cabs. Inside the living area, will usually find a sleeping bunk over the cab.

How can you make an epic road trip exponentially more epic?

Simple: Rent a really rad RV or camper van. In your fancy home on wheels, you can bypass hotels altogether. And, chances are, you’ll make some new friends while you’re at it. That’s how cool these vehicles are: everyone will want to chat.

With millions of us hitting the road this year, it comes as no surprise that companies like Outdoorsy, known as the Airbnb of RV rentals, are more popular than ever. In fact, getting a taste of the #vanlife now appeals to many.

Outdoorsy’s bookings have increased more than 4,500% throughout the course of the pandemic. Similar platforms like RV Share, Turo and RVezy.com are experiencing a surge, too. And it doesn’t look like it will slow down any time soon.

These vehicles are packed with personality and range from tiny teardrop trailers to luxe Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans. So, how exactly do you go about choosing one?

“Before selecting a vehicle to rent, I always recommend people write down what they want their typical morning routine to look like on their trip,” says Jennifer Young, cofounder and chief marketing officer of Outdoorsy. “Are you going to be running errands or taking a lot of side trips? If so, it might be beneficial to have a commuter car/vehicle that can tow an RV and also detach for your driving convenience."

She adds, "Consider the routines of your traveling partners, too. What will they need on a daily basis to make them happy? From there, you can narrow your vehicle by selecting certain amenities you want to have on your trip. This could be anything from an oven and a kitchen sink to an awning and a bike rack.”

Class B motorhomes occupy the middle ground between Class and B vehicles. The driver's area is integrated into the living space like in a Class A RV but the vehicle is built on a panel van chassis, making for a smaller footprint and an easier driving experience for RV newbies.

You’ll also want to consider where you'll be staying. Does your campsite have power? If not, you’ll want an RV or van with a solar panel or generator. Will you have access to water? If not, you’ll want to fill up that water tank.

“Also consider the amount of people you’re traveling with,” Young says. “Families and larger groups will likely want to opt for vehicles with more space and amenities, like Class A or Class C RVs. However, if you're traveling alone or as a couple, you'll find that Class B RVs, camper vans and even small towable trailers offer just enough space.”

