Road Warrior: Right you are! Almost 100 citations for violations of legislation keeping semis to the right

Dec. 11—This question comes from Journal alum Kevin Robinson-Avila.

Robinson-Avila said he recalled a bill being passed in the last legislative session to keep semitractor-trailers in the right lane and asked for an update.

He recalls correctly.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, was signed into law by the governor in April. It prohibits semitrailer drivers from traveling in the left lane, except under certain circumstances.

Since April, New Mexico State Police has issued 95 citations for violating the law, State Police spokesman Officer Wilson Silver told the Journal.

And State Police would like to encourage people to keep following the new law. Last week, the agency issued a news release reminding drivers of the law — and of the penalties that come with breaking it.

The first two offenses come with a $250 fine; the third offense doubles that.

ABOUT THOSE HORIZONTAL LIGHTS ... : Readers responding to last week's column had their own ideas about why Albuquerque — and New Mexico — use horizontal lights.

Peter Ives says the mix of horizontal and vertical lights can accommodate different types of traffic. For instance, vertical lights, seen more often at corners, are better for pedestrians.

As for horizontal?

"I think the reason is simple: horizontal are less likely to be struck by oversize trucks," Ives wrote.

Reader Mark had a different explanation: curbing street racing via subconscious suggestion.

"Drag strip starting lights are vertical," Mark says. "Why mimic that racing aspect on our inner city roads?"

But he continued, "Of course, that aspect has no subliminal effect on our Yutes that own fast cars."