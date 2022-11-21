Bomb squad removes, destroys device after FBI investigation in Washington Twp.; suspect in custody

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

One person was taken into custody after an investigation involving federal authorities in Washington Township Monday morning.

The FBI was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road, an FBI spokesperson told News Center 7.

The FBI requested the Dayton Bomb Squad and the bomb squad removed a device that was transported to a Washington Township fire station where it was destroyed, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect was taken into custody on federal charges, the FBI spokesperson said. The suspect will have an initial appearance in federal court this afternoon.

There is no current threat to public safety, the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

INITIAL REPORT:

A road in Washington Township is closed Monday morning due to a law enforcement investigation by federal authorities, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 600 block of Alex Bell Road is temporarily closed, the spokesperson said.

Deputies are currently on scene to assist with traffic flow.

