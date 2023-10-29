Road watch

Following are upcoming road construction projects for the week of Oct. 30 in Monroe County. All work is weather permitting:

City of Monroe

St. Mary's Gardens subdivision storm sewer and roadway project: This week, subcontractor Oglesby Construction plans to place new mainline pavement on Roessler between John L and Calgary. This block should be reopened for traffic and on-street parking by Nov. 6.

East First Street water main/paving from Washington to Macomb: East First Street will be reopened to all traffic no later than Oct. 30. Lake Erie Transit will return to its normal location adjacent to City Hall.

Crack sealing and spray patching program: Highway Maintenance and Construction of Romulus will perform spray patching and crack sealing on numerous roadways within the city through mid-November. In general, this should only involve rolling lane closures.

Sidewalk replacement program: GV Cement Contracting of Brownstown Township is working through most of November. This largely involves spot replacement of sidewalks and small concrete roadway patches throughout the city and utility service areas in the townships This should result in lane closures only.

East Fifth Street pavement repairs from Washington to Scott: GM & Sons will replace a few cracked panels on the new section of pavement in this area this week, which will require the roadway to be closed through Nov. 1. Monroe Public Schools’ buses will be rerouted to East Sixth Street between Washington and Scott, so motorists should be aware of traffic pattern changes during this time around school start and dismissal times.

Railroad crossing closure: East Elm Avenue, east of Dixie and Winchester. Norfolk Southern Railroad will be rebuilding its crossing of Elm Avenue, which is located immediately east of Dixie Highway/ Winchester Street. Work will begin Oct. 30 and is expected to last approximately one week. The posted detour will be Detroit Avenue and North Dixie Highway. Pedestrian traffic on the River Raisin Heritage Trail is expected to be restricted as well.

Monroe County

Ash Township: Exeter Road between Scofield-Carleton Road and Carleton West Road is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for replacement of a high pressure gas main line by Michigan Gas Utilities Co. A detour route will be posted to include Scofield Carleton Road, Maxwell Road and Carleton West Road. This closure will last a week.

Erie Township: Luna Pier Road railroad tracks between Bay Creek and Victory. Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close the railroad track crossing on Luna Pier Road this week for track maintenance. The posted detour is I-75 to Erie Road to M-125. Allow extra time when traveling in this area.

Exeter Township: West Newburg between Timbers Road and Rawsonville Road. The tile crew will install a cross tile beginning this week. The road will be closed to through traffic. Because of low traffic volume, there will be no posted detour.

LaSalle Township: Mortar Creek Road railroad tracks between South Dixie Highway and LaPlaisance Road. Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close the railroad track crossing for track maintenance. The posted detour is LaPlaisance to M-125. Allow extra time when traveling in this area.

LaSalle Township: South Otter Creek Road railroad tracks between Knab and South Dixie Highway. Norfolk Southern Railroad is tentatively scheduled to close the railroad track crossing for track maintenance. The posted detour is Knab to LaPlaisance. Allow allow extra time when traveling in this area.

