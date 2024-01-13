From the road to the water: Early work on North Channel county park slated to kick off this year

Newly cleared of a couple structures, the 12 acres off Pointe Tremble Road in Clay Township that is slated to become a county park on the North Channel of the St. Clair River awaits development on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Although much of the long-pursued vision for the waterfront park remains the same, some details have evolved as county parks and rec continues its luck with grants.

CLAY TWP. - The vacant acreage just east of the state boat launch on the North Channel of the St. Clair River in Clay Township may start to look like the long-pursued county park in a matter of months.

But the waterfront or beach access that drove that pursuit, if successful, is still a few years out.

Two structures were recently demolished on the site, located roughly on 12 acres at 2341 Pointe Tremble Road. And according to the St. Clair County register of deeds, the county closed on another adjacent property on Jan. 4 for $250,000 — the latest purchase in over two years since four other parcels were picked up for roughly $1.68 million.

“(It will) allow us to square off the northeast corner of the park,” said Dennis Delor, St. Clair County’s parks and recreation director. “And there’s a home on the property that we will look into repurposing as our operation center for during the park’s development and probably beyond.”

Now, on the heels of some continued success with grants, Delor said they’re getting ready to adjust their master plan to accommodate some evolving details — and to remain compliant with state awards — for the project in the coming weeks before sending it on for approval before the county board of commissioners and in Clay Township.

By mid-2024, he said they hope residents will start to see crews breaking ground on the initial phase of work after finalizing design plans for a parking lot and trailhead connecting the site to the Bridge to Bay Trail for visiting cyclists.

The later portion is something that Sheri Faust, now executive director of the Friends of the St. Clair River, has previously called a “tremendous asset for tourism, the economy and recreation.”

Overall, Delor said their big goal is to work from the roadway toward the water.

On Thursday, he said, “We felt the parking lot and the trailhead are fitting first steps because this will give people access to the property, and at least, they have that space to explore and see and be part of it and allow us to continue development.”

Development plans for the future North Channel Park in Clay Township have included basic parking, restroom, and seating amenities, as well as a playground, water and bicycle trail access, pathways over wetlands, and a small riverfront bathing beach, as shown in this rendering last year. Since then, Dennis Delor, parks and rec director, said minor changes may include a place for food trucks and a water feature.

How did this get started? How is it being financed?

Creating a county park on the southern end of St. Clair County has been a priority for officials for more than a decade, as there is no waterfront, or particularly beachfront, access to residents and visitors alike in that downriver area.

An initial award of $1.4 million from the state in 2020, with a match, helped the county purchase property through Six Rivers Land Conservancy. Clay Township helped with the initial purchases, and later came another $148,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which required a $52,000 match, aimed at helping complete the purchase process.

But Delor said the latest purchase, the one that closed this month, didn’t begin to come together until last year.

In 2022, the county had received a DNR Trust Fund grant for $270,000, requiring a 51% match to be used this year and next year on the parking lot and trailhead.

A $150,000 DNR Recreation Passport grant was awarded at the end of 2023, which Delor said will go toward pathways and access to the canal, “where we plan on putting a canoe and kayak launch, water observation deck, a fishing deck, if you will, and some other smaller amenities.”

They are still waiting for final word, as they push for other grants, on another DNR Trust Fund award — it’d be $300,000 with a match in the same amount — that would mean extensions of the parking lot project with a pavilion, possibly a bathroom facility, and other connections.

“We just keep moving along,” Delor said. “… This is a five-, six-year plan to get this park from start to finish completed. I think that is still the objective. The grants allow us to keep moving along and making progress. Obviously, there’s a lot of matches there, so we have to do this in a financially responsible way and keep moving forward but make sure that we address other needs in the park system. But it’s exciting because it’s a long time coming.”

In all, the county has put the total project cost likely at $4.5 million, as it was projected to be a year ago.

Although much of the overall vision is the same, Delor said there’ve been some smaller changes to their plans, such as adding a place for food trucks and a water feature.

Other future items on tap include an elevated boardwalk to get visitors over a portion of the property that’s 30% marshland or wetlands.

And in working with the county health department down the road and accommodating state standards, Delor added, “The final piece will be, hopefully, a beach and with water access. So, that one comes with a little big more challenges.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

