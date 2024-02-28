Road widening, sidewalk pavement project to close street in Preble County

A safety improvement project is scheduled to start this week in Eaton, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Starting Friday, March 1, ODOT contractors will be widening and reconstructing North Maple Street between Mechanic Street and Lexington Road.

This project is aimed to provide on-street parking and install a curb, gutter, and storm sewer, the spokesperson said.

Existing sidewalks on both sides of the street will be repaved.

Maple Street will be closed while crews work on this project, the spokesperson said.

Drivers heading northbound on Maple Street will be detoured onto Edison Street, Barron Street, and Lexington Road.

Drivers going southbound will be detoured onto Lexington Road, Barron Street to Monfort Street.

Traffic for residents, businesses, and emergency personnel will be maintained.

Double Jay Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $2.65 million to complete this project, the spokesperson said.

All work on North Maple Street is scheduled to be done in November 2024.

For more information on this project, visit www.OHGO.com.