Road worker picking up litter struck and killed Tuesday on I-295 near Fayetteville

A contractor picking up litter along Interstate 295 for the state Department of Transportation was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday near the Murchison Road exit, an official said Wednesday.

Archived scanner traffic indicates the accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-295 between Bragg Boulevard and Murchison Road.

Andrew Barksdale, spokesperson for the NCDOT, said the accident was in the jurisdiction of Fort Liberty. As a result, the investigation is being handled by the military police, he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee’s family. This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public," Barksdale said.

He said the employee, whose name was not released, was working for the Robbinsonville-based Lovin Contracting Co.

It was not clear if anyone has been charged in the wreck.

The public affairs office for the Army's Criminal Investigation Division did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

