Roadblocks? What roadblocks? Jenn Coventry blazing a trail in new career path

Jen Coventry, (right) is pictured with her husband Matt, during their wedding at an arcade, fitting with her unconventional career path.

NEWCOMERSTOWN — OK.

You have a disability.

You have a bunch of tattoos.

You're unemployed.

So, what do you do?

You get a great job dealing with educational perception of disabilities in order to make it better for those who follow in career paths for those with disabilities.

That is what Jen Coventry, former children’s librarian at the Newcomerstown Public Library, has followed to what might be, maybe, her dream job?

Coventry is now a Digital Instructional Accessibility Specialist, working with faculty in the College of Pharmacy’s Office of Educational and Innovation and Scholarship at The Ohio State University, helping to ensure that all online course materials are accessible to students with disabilities.

“After nearly 20 years as a librarian working in public libraries, I wanted to make a career change,” Coventry said. “I’d hoped to be doing something analogous where I would still get to help people. I have found that position!”

Coventry said that the opportunity for a second career has proven to be invigorating and reaffirming in her desire to serve.

“I absolutely love education, information and helping others,” she said. “I have been able to connect with a number of intelligent, wonderful people while learning a whole new set of skills, and it’s made me realize that it’s never too late to embark upon new, exciting opportunities.”

Coventry said her master’s degree in information provided her with an “abundance” of transferrable skills proving useful in her new career.

“When the pandemic happened, many educational experiences moved to a virtual environment and there was a learning curve for a lot of people – teachers and students alike,” she said. “With my librarian education and background, which leans heavily on information in both physical and digital formats, it was very easy for me to transition to this new role even though the requirements are new. The soft skills I developed over the years working with the public have helped me to gain valuable relationship-building skills, which are needed to get buy-in from those who may not be familiar with the concepts of digital accessibility.”

Coventry graduated from Ohio Northern University with a degree in Professional Writing, a Masters degree in Library and Information Science from Kent State University and will be embarking upon a second Master’s program in Learning Technologies from The Ohio State University.

Coventry has a congenital disability called cerebral palsy which affects her gross motor skills and ambulation.

“What I would like people to know is that many with disabilities are able and willing to offer important contributions to the workforce,” she said.

“The sad reality, however, is that only about 30% of those with a disability are currently employed. This is due to many factors, such as the absence of an accessible workplace, discrimination, and a general lack of understanding about disability in general. It is my hope with positions like mine, and others working in the field of accessibility and disability services, can help change these things to enable those who wish to work to be able to do so.

“Working at the Newcomerstown Public Library was my first opportunity to specialize in my field. It was there that I discovered my affinity for working with young people, and I loved playing a part in developing their desire for lifelong learning. I am still in touch with many of the children and teens I met working at libraries in Tuscarawas County, most of whom are adults now!

“My mentor at Newcomerstown was former director Greg Romer, who exposed me to the possibilities of a career in Information and encouraged me to continue my education and dream big.”

Coventry said the uncertainty of the pandemic caused her to re-evaluate her life and career.

“After working at libraries in both Tuscarawas and Medina counties, I wanted to see what else was out there for someone with my education, skills, and life experiences.

“I am ashamed to admit that, even as a person with a disability myself, I was not aware of the robust career path that is digital accessibility. A friend who does a similar job at The Ohio State University alerted me to a job posting for an accessibility specialist and I took the leap.

“I did not have most of the desired qualifications on paper, but I have an intense desire to learn and a passion for equality in all forms. Since my superiors at OSU saw something in me, my goals are now to learn everything that I can and be a visible and vocal advocate for those with disabilities. Having a truly accessible environment, both online and in-person, can make the difference between a student’s ability to graduate or not. In my new career, I plan to work towards receipt of important industry certifications like CPACC (Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies) and WAS (Web Accessibility Specialist).

But Coventry points to her past as a vision for her future.

P”erhaps stemming from my past life as a teen librarian, I love all things pop culture, and Harry Styles!” she said. “I have many tattoos, including a librarian pin-up. My husband Matt and I love playing classic arcade games, especially pinball. We even got married in an arcade! In my spare time, I enjoy commiserating with other social activists and advocates.”

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Jenn Coventry blazing a trail in new career path