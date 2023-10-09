Roadkill's Muscle Truck Showdown: '67 vs. '74!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These Chevy trucks face off.

In a head-to-head clash of classic muscle, David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan hit the asphalt for a legendary road trip and faceoff on this episode of Roadkill. Pitting Finnegan's beastly LT4-powered 1967 Chevy C-10 against Freiburger's trail-blazing LS6-powered 1974 Chevy stepside - christened the 'Original Muscle Truck' - it's a fierce battle where the desert heat is the least of their concerns.

However, it isn't just a straightforward battle. The duo - renowned for their wild schemes and Roadkill antics - pull Steve Dulcich from Roadkill Garage and Lucky Costa into their whirlwind of high-octane chaos.

The Contenders:

Mike Finnegan's 1967 C10

Mike Finnegan is a tour de force in the automotive world. His obsession for anything mechanical and powerful is legendary, whether it's twin-turbo jet-boats or robust car haulers. But the gem in the crown is his 1967 Chevrolet C10. Unlike typical restorations, Mike's C10 is a monster, hiding a crate LT4 engine that pumps out a jaw-dropping 640+ horsepower and a torque of 630 lb.-ft. Paired with this is a billet six-speed sequential transmission. On the aesthetics and comfort front, Mike didn’t compromise, choosing Forgeline wheels, Mickey Thompson tires, and an interior stitched in a unique Y-972 Gray Vinyl combined with a Y-9449 Blue Houndstooth pattern.

David Freiburger's 1974 Chevy C10

Flashback to 2007, David Freiburger's 1974 Chevy C10 marks a hallmark in his automotive journey. This was his debut LS swap, setting a trend for others to follow. Although he admits to some missteps, like an unnecessary c-notch job and overzealous front airbags, this truck embodies raw power. Under its hood lies an all-aluminum LS6 ripped from a Corvette, complemented by a DYNAMIC Turbo 400, a Gear Vendors Overdrive, and a robust Ford 9-inch rear. Mismatched fenders and a primered front don't detract from its charm - with Finnegan himself confessing that its exhaust note feels like a symphony.

As Freiburger and Finnegan take their trucks on a grueling road trip to LS Fest West, Roadkill promises a buffet of thrills, laughter, and probably some questionable decisions. With Finnegan's fresh build and Freiburger's iconic Muscle Truck, it's going to be a showdown for the ages. Buckle up, folks – it's Roadkill time!

