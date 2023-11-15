Roadrunners defenseman Victor Sodestrom and his protective neck brace
Roadrunners defenseman Victor Sodestrom shows his protective neck brace
Roadrunners defenseman Victor Sodestrom shows his protective neck brace
After video of bail bondsman Scott Hall and lawyers Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Cheesebro and Sidney Powell discussing the Georgia election subversion plot is published, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asks the court to issue a protective order to prevent further footage from being aired before trial.
Schumaker narrowly beat out Craig Counsell for the award.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
San Antonio is undergoing a big experiment with 6-foot-9 Jeremy Sochan at point guard. With a monster matchup against Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City looming Tuesday night, the early returns for San Antonio have expectedly been rough, but it’s a risky play intended to maximize the team’s ceiling.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
People expect inflation to stay a lot higher than it probably will. That's bad news for Biden's reelection odds.
In the midst of escalating conflict in the Middle East, X is failing to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In new research, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that researches online hate and extremism, collected a sample of 200 X posts across 101 accounts that featured hate speech. According to the CCDH, 196 of the 200 posts remain online, while one account was suspended after being reported and two were "locked."
Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said the latest inflation data shows "progress" on a key measure watched by the central bank, but "we still have a long way to go."
Lucid Gravity teased courtesy of Throttle House before LA debut. And Lucid's already well into work on a pickup, too.
Zay Jones has missed the Jaguars’ last four games while dealing with a lingering knee injury.
As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors are bullish that the Fed's rate hikes are over, pushing them out of cash and into stocks and bonds.
Falling gasoline prices helped keep inflation at bay in October.
While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
The report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries points to “robust major global growth trends” including US economic data for the third quarter and upgraded Chinese economic growth projections for 2023.
The deal is exclusive to Prime Members.
The late-night show host's campaign for a candidate in the Bird of the Century contest has ruffled feathers in New Zealand.
Week 10 had a record number of games finish at the buzzer with a game winning kicks. It also included some shocking upsets and major comebacks. Simply put, it was the best NFL Sunday of the season to date. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 10 action on Sunday.
Get caught up on The Golden Bachelor: Find out who Gerry picks at dinnertime, on a plane or anywhere you want to watch.