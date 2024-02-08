Roads being widened, back roads cleared on day 4 of winter storm cleanup

Travel conditions are improving on P.E.I., but snow plow operators still have a lot of work to do.

Snow started falling on the Island last Friday and continued for four days. By the end of the day Monday there was 60 centimetres of snow down in Charlottetown and more than 80 in parts of Kings County.

It was the biggest snowfall since 2015 and the cleanup is taking some time. All public schools were closed for the first two days of the week and most were on Wednesday. Students are back in class for Thursday.

The plow dispatcher in Kings County says roads are open, but many secondary roads are still only one lane.

The final numbers are in for how much snow fell across Prince Edward Island in the past five days, as well as how high the winds got. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Plows in Queens are working on widening main roads and cutting down drifts at intersections to improve sightlines.

In Prince County, which was not hit as hard, roads are bare and dry but work is still continuing on back roads.

Charlottetown says it will have sidewalks done by the end of this week. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The City of Charlottetown says snow-clearing efforts will run into next week, but sidewalks should be cleared by the end of this week.

Traffic has been slow in the city, with many turning lanes at busy intersections still blocked with snow.