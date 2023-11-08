Roads are blocked, candidates are near. See the scene as Miami gets ready for the debate

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday is hosting its third debate of the presidential primary season, this time in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Five of the top Republican candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — are attending the event. Former President Donald Trump won’t be in attendance, choosing instead to hold a rally in Hialeah.

Here’s what the scene looked like outside the Arsht Center as the final preparations were being made Wednesday afternoon.

Credentialed journalists station themselves in the plaza area of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, across from the Knight Concert Hall where the Republican Party primary debate is being held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The streets around the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, its plaza and the Knight Concert Hall are blocked off and closed in preparation for THE Republican Party primary debate being held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The streets around the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, its plaza, and the Knight Concert Hall are blocked off and closed I preparation for the Republican Party primary debate being held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy waves as he exits from the Knight Concert Hall prior to the Republican Presidential Primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

