Roads are blocked, candidates are near. See the scene as Miami gets ready for the debate
The Republican National Committee on Wednesday is hosting its third debate of the presidential primary season, this time in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
Five of the top Republican candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — are attending the event. Former President Donald Trump won’t be in attendance, choosing instead to hold a rally in Hialeah.
Here’s what the scene looked like outside the Arsht Center as the final preparations were being made Wednesday afternoon.
