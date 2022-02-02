Roads clear after an icy morning
After waking up to some dangerous road conditions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the city was able to quickly make them safe for drivers.
After waking up to some dangerous road conditions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the city was able to quickly make them safe for drivers.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss, and raised
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
A transgender American swimmer's controversial career hung in the balance Wednesday after the collegiate body governing the sport announced new rules, including testosterone limits, that could impact her ability to race competitively.
A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.
Collins and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham are among a few Republicans who may vote in favor of Biden's Supreme Court nominee.
She may not have an NFL salary, but she still makes millions each year.
The USMNT faces a virtual must-win situation when it faces Honduras in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night.
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week
"The future is bright for you," Brady told Lawrence on his Instagram story.