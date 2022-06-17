Roads to close while crews repair damage after 40-ton arch collapse, Hickory officials say

Crews in Hickory will start repairing damage left after the 40-ton arches collapsed at the City Walk in February after bad weather.

The arches crashed onto the City Walk pedestrian bridge and the Main Avenue Bridge over Highway 127.

The work will require the closure of Main Avenue NE, from Second Street NE to First Avenue NE, between 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. June 27, city officials said.

Pedestrian access to Main Avenue NE will remain open except for a few days to repair the concrete guardrail along the sidewalk. The work will also include removing the damaged guardrail from the City Walk pedestrian bridge, which will remain closed until the new guardrail can be installed in July.

Highway 127 will also be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 p.m. June 24 through 6 a.m. June 27 due to the work.

Detours will be clearly marked, city officials said.

The city of Hickory said the contractor is paying for the repairs.

