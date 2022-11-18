Roads closed amidst near-whiteout conditions
Storm chaser Reed Timmer reported four feet of snow with more expected in Hamburg, New York, on Nov. 18. Road crews struggle to keep the roads clear and many stranded vehicles were abandoned.
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled life sentences for juvenile offenders unconstitutional.
The snow continues to pile up in New York. Jillian Angeline and Reed Timmer are in Hamburg, New York, where 24 inches of snow has already piled up.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm
Nearly unimaginable snowfalls have occurred in New York thanks to lake effect snow.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump. Garland announced the decision at a news conference on Friday, saying that Smith will be in charge of the investigations into…
The general public will have access to remaining tickets Saturday for Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns game Sunday in Detroit at Ford Field
The cold front has arrived — or, as CBS Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez calls it, a “cool front” because for Miami and the Keys we’re not talking diving into a mug of hot chocolate for relief.
The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.
“Elk herd on the move — we’re the proud home of the largest elk population in the world.”
An investigation determined that the man fell into the pool, park rangers said.
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
The girl and her dog were walking in a Reno suburb when they were attacked, officials said.
U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York.
Ted Roberts, a retired wildlife photographer, told Fox News Digital he saw the bird carrying a baby alligator while an adult gator gave chase at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida.
While the snowbirds typically migrate south for the winter, the snow fanatics tend to flock to northern areas of the U.S. to get their winter weather fix. But do you know which cities receive the most snowfall each year?
Lobstering might be contributing to the dwindling population of right whales in the North Atlantic.