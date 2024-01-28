Roads closed at Arcturus Drive after structure fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a structure fire is under control on the south side of Colorado Springs Sunday morning on Jan. 28.

CSFD said it is actively on the scene of the fire at 920 Arcturus Drive near South 8th Street at 10:45 a.m. There had been reports of heavy smoke throughout the building.

At 11:22 CSFD reported the fire was under control. Firefighters are checking for extension and ventilating the structure at this time. Two individuals are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is also responding to the structure fire and has closed off westbound Acrturs at Green Star Drive and eastbound Aruturs at Skyway Boulevard.

