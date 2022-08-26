SWAT called to Oakley neighborhood, drivers advised to avoid the area

SWAT and dozens of police officers were called to an apartment building in Oakley Friday afternoon.

Police told The Enquirer that SWAT has established communication with the suspect.

Witnesses at the scene told The Enquirer they heard gunshots as a heavy police presence descended on their neighborhood. Neighbors said they were instructed to leave the area for their safety.

Police closed off multiple roads in the area, including Edwards Road and Millsbrae and Markbreit Avenues.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

