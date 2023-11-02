Roads closed after officer-involved shooting outside popular Calabasas bar

Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting outside the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the popular restaurant and bar located at 23527 Calabasas Rd. in the historic Old Town area.

It’s unclear how many people were injured but video from the scene showed a large police and emergency crew presence outside the business. An ambulance was seen driving away from the scene.

The details leading up to the shooting remain unclear but Sky5 video also captured a zoned-off police area at a nearby McDonald’s where a machete appeared to be lying on the ground.































City officials posted on social media about the incident saying:

“Some streets in Old Town Calabasas are closed at this hour due to police activity. They have a suspect in custody. You’re asked to avoid the area. No other details are available.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting, no further details were released so far.

Sky5 video of the scene can be viewed in the video player above. This developing story will be updated.

