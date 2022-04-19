Man in custody following incident at Cincinnati Greyhound Bus Station

Police closed off roads and have set up a mobile command center near the Greyhound Bus Station in Pendleton. In the background is the parking garage at the Hard Rock Casino.

Update 11:10 a.m.: SWAT officers are now leaving the scene at the Greyhound Bus Station in Pendleton.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the original call from the Greyhound Station was for a man threatening a manager implying he had a gun. Police said he did not have a gun, but did have a knife. Police said a man at the bus station was shot by officers with a 40mm foam round and taken to the hospital.

Police said he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation by officers Monday and was discharged. Then he was encountered again today.

Previous reporting: Roads have been closed and police activity is being reported in the area of the Greyhouse Bus Station in Pendleton, according to police communications.

Roads around the bus station have been closed including the intersection of Court Street and Gilbert Avenue.

SWAT officers and ATF officers are present. A SWAT vehicle is parked directly in front of the bus station.

The area around the Greyhound station in Pendleton is filled with officers right now responding to a situation at the station. A lot of the side streets are closed. @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/j26OLGO2NW — Cameron Knight (@ckpj99) April 19, 2022

