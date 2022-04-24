Roads closed in Renton after crash involving stolen car

Traffic investigators with the Renton Police Department are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that left three people injured.

At around 6:40 p.m., an officer saw a stolen car in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.

The stolen car took off and officers did not pursue it.

Minutes later, the car entered the intersection of Park Avenue North and North 6th Street against the lights at high speed and was hit by another car that had the right of way.

The stolen car flipped onto its side. The driver and passenger of that car were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Renton police say that the driver, a 23-year-old woman, will face charges.

The victim in the other car was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

As of 8:14 p.m., roads were blocked at Park Avenue North and North 6th Street to Garden Avenue North.

Renton police said drivers should expect delays and rerouting in the area during the investigation. They estimate that it could be one to two hours before roads reopen.

