Roads closed as Salem police negotiate with man they were trying to serve with a warrant

Cherry Avenue NE is closed between Locust and Pine streets and Hickory Street is closed at Myrtle Avenue NE as Salem police negotiate with a man who has refused to leave a home on Cherry Avenue NE.

Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, said Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick.

"The male suspect is refusing to exit the residence," Hedrick said. "Out of an abundance of caution, a small contingent of tactical officers was deployed for the service of a warrant on the home. Officers are currently negotiating with the suspect."

This story will be updated.

