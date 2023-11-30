Roads closed as Salem police negotiate with man they were trying to serve with a warrant
Cherry Avenue NE is closed between Locust and Pine streets and Hickory Street is closed at Myrtle Avenue NE as Salem police negotiate with a man who has refused to leave a home on Cherry Avenue NE.
Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, said Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick.
"The male suspect is refusing to exit the residence," Hedrick said. "Out of an abundance of caution, a small contingent of tactical officers was deployed for the service of a warrant on the home. Officers are currently negotiating with the suspect."
This story will be updated.
